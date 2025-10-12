Nora Tait: Appeal after Yorkshire grandmother bludgeoned to death 20 years ago

The family of a doting Doncaster grandmother who was bludgeoned to death 20 years ago have appealed for answers as they return to the site of her murder.

Nora Tait, 69, was killed in her own home on October 12, 2005, with her fish and chip supper discovered untouched on the dining room table.

Her body was discovered by a close friend the following day and now, two decades on, her daughter has issued a heartfelt appeal.

Jayne Watson, returning to the street where her mother was murdered, said she has never given up hope of finding her killer.

Nora Tait, family image issued by SYP

"We want some answers. We want justice for our mum," she said.

The family are yet to put a gravestone on their mother’s grave, she added, as they await some sense of closure over what happened.

"To have those answers really would mean the absolute world to me and my family, and it would mean we could finally lay our mum to rest," added Ms Watson.

"If someone does know something, please just report it to police and give our family the closure we need. I think we deserve it, and my mum definitely deserves it."

Nora was killed in her home on Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe on October 12, 2005. The only item taken was her black leather purse. The murder weapon has never been found.

Ms Watson, returning to the street, said it felt quite emotional after all this time.

"She was in her own home and somewhere she should have been safe," she added. "You don't expect your parent to be taken in such a horrific way."

Office manager Ray Turnbull was the detective inspector for this case, and over the years he has remained in close contact with Jayne and Nora's family.

He is driven to find answers, he said, so that they can find some solace in knowing that justice has been served.

He said: "It was the murder that sticks in your mind because it's a 69-year-old woman who was murdered in the most brutal way in her own home.

"She was just a normal lady going about her normal business and then her life was cut short by this violent and horrific attack."

Det Chief Insp Ben Wood, who is now the case's senior investigating officer, said he remains committed to finding the perpetrator.

He believes the all-important answers lie in the Hexthorpe community.

"Nora's family, friends and loved ones deserve to know what happened to her and for justice to be served," he said.

"If you have any information which you haven't previously shared then please share it with us."

Officers with South Yorkshire Police have followed over 3,000 lines of enquiry and taken 600 witness statements, he revealed.

He hopes there is fresh information out there which could prove to be the missing piece in this 20-year jigsaw.

"Somebody knows what happened to her, and if you do know something and are continuing to carry it with you then please tell the police," he said.

"It doesn't matter how insignificant it may seem as even the smallest piece of information could prove to be really insightful to our overall investigation.