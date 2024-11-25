The North Yorkshire Police recover £53,000 worth of gin and a suspected stolen gator and make 10 arrests in one shift with the help from police dog Rhun.

On Saturday (November 23) night, various teams across the North Yorkshire Police force including its specialist operations unit made 10 arrests and recovered a high value property with two separate incidents near York.

At 12.40am on Sunday, November 24, 2024, a member of the public reported a group of men breaking through the gates at a business premises near Barton-Le-Willows. The roads policing officers were immediately deployed to the A64 and sighted a HGV travelling westbound in close proximity with a car.

The team’s sergeant worked quickly with the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room to strategically plot up various resources which included a dog unit.

The police attempted to stop both vehicles near Askham Bryan and the car was stopped by two units and the four occupants inside were detained. A further unit attempted to stop the HGV, but the two occupants jumped out of the cab whilst it was moving, before running across a live lane and then into fields.

Unfortunately for them, hot on their trail was a police dog Rhun who worked with his handler for more than an hour to track scent and follow footprints across various muddy fields and woodland for roughly 7km.

Rhun, who doesn’t give up easily, rumbled again as he found two men hiding in a haystack. The men matched the description of the runners from the HGV.

The HGV came to a slow natural stop in the live lane and as traffic was light, it didn’t cause any damage. Inside, there was more than £50,000 worth of gin which is suspected to be stolen. A gin distillery in Barton-Le-Willows contacted North Yorkshire Police shortly afterwards to report a break in via the roof.

Altogether, six people from the West Yorkshire area, two aged in their 20s, three aged in their 30s and one in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They all currently remain in police custody.

At just after 5am, the Force Control Room received a report of an off-road vehicle travelling with a car along the A64 near Bilborough Top Services. Roads policing officers were immediately sent to the area and the police helicopter (NPAS) was scrambled.

10 minutes later, an officer attempted to stop a John Deere Gator on the A162 but it made off at speed. A pursuit started for a short time before the vehicle was abandoned in Sherburn.

The car which is believed to have been travelling with the Gator was located and boxed in by roads policing officers near Micklefield. The four occupants inside, three men and one woman from the West Yorkshire area were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They currently remain in police custody.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We believe that the Gator is stolen from the Humberside area and enquiries are underway to ascertain further information.

“In Sherburn, a member of the public passed information to our officers who quickly left in pursuit of the suspects.

“We are appealing for this person to make contact with us on 101 and quote reference number 12240214727.

“This is just a snapshot of activity from one team’s work last night. Across the county we had various departments which include response, neighbourhood policing and firearms who were all busy dealing with violent incidents, public order, missing people and safeguarding vulnerable people.