North Yorkshire Police release shocking images of injured officer who was assaulted during arrest

A North Yorkshire Police officer has been left with a deep cut to his head after being assaulted during an arrest in York.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:02 pm

The force shared the images of the male officer covered in blood following the incident on Sunday night.

No further details of the original call-out or how he came to be injured were released, but a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the assault and is now in custody.

North Yorkshire Police added: “Anyone who assaults an emergency worker should expect swift, decisive action.”

