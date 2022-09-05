North Yorkshire Police release shocking images of injured officer who was assaulted during arrest
A North Yorkshire Police officer has been left with a deep cut to his head after being assaulted during an arrest in York.
The force shared the images of the male officer covered in blood following the incident on Sunday night.
No further details of the original call-out or how he came to be injured were released, but a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the assault and is now in custody.
North Yorkshire Police added: “Anyone who assaults an emergency worker should expect swift, decisive action.”