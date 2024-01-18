North Yorkshire Police say man wanted over attempted murder may be in Rotherham and using a fake name

Detectives searching for a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder believe he may currently be in Rotherham and using a fake name.

North Yorkshire Police is currently searching for Jack Crawley, a 19-year-old man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack at the beginning of the year.

On Friday, January 5, a man was attacked near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, causing police to launch an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. Crawley is also described as left-handed and wears a size 9.5 footwear.

Detectives searching for him believe he may currently be in Rotherham, South Yorkshire and revealed another name that the 19-year-old could be using.

Officers believe Crawley – who is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh - could be going by the pseudonym 'Kyle'.