North Yorkshire Police urge public to report sightings of man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder
North Yorkshire Police is currently searching for Jack Crawley, a 19-year-old man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack at the beginning of the year.
On Friday, January 5, a man was attacked near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, causing police to launch an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.
He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. Crawley is also described as left-handed and wears a size 9.5 footwear.
Officers are warning the public not to approach Jack Crawley but to report any possible sightings – adding, that anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.
