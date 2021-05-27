The shocking moment occurred when officers stopped the red Skoda Octavia on Westfield Way in Norton, near Malton, Ryedale, on Monday last week.

The car was uninsured and appeared to be un-roadworthy, and had been stopped as part of targeted deployments for the UN Global Road Safety Week.

But officers certainly were not expecting what happened next.

Police dashcam footage of the moment nine people emerge from a car pulled over in North Yorkshire

As an officer chats at the side of the road with a male occupant of the car, he turns to open the passenger door letting another five people out of the back.

One of the female passengers then opens the boot, revealing another two female passengers tightly contorted underneath the hatch.

There had also been a further occupant, the driver, who is not seen in the clip.

Sharing the footage on their Facebook page, the force said there had been nine people overall squeezed into the vehicle, far breaching the legal limit.

"We always expect the unexpected when we stop a vehicle…but this one took us totally by surprise," the force said.

"If it had been involved in a collision, the consequences don't bear thinking about. It would have caused utter carnage."

Police added that the car's front tyre had been so badly worn the inner cord was exposed, while two of the doors did not open.

The Skoda was seized and the driver was charged with dangerous driving and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Meanwhile, the nine occupants faced having to get a taxi home – although, thankfully, more than one between them.