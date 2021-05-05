North Yorkshire sees drink-driving spike since pubs were able to re-open, police say

Some 35 people were arrested for drink-driving in the county in the two weeks following the 12 April, amid fears that restrictions relaxing have led to the spike.

April 12 was the date pubs and hospitality were allowed to welcome customers back for the first time since at least December in most of the region, with outdoor hospitality allowed as part of the government’s covid recovery roadmap.

Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham said: ““It's great that after all these months of sacrifice, we are starting to get our lives back to normal and starting to socialise with friends and family again.

“And after so long spent focusing on the threat of the virus, it may be tempting for some to throw caution to the wind and forget about those other threats to public safety that sadly remain, despite Covid’s decline in numbers.

“Drink driving is reckless, dangerous, irresponsible and unnecessary. If you are going to be drinking, do not then get behind a wheel. Don’t put others’ lives at risk and don’t run the risk of having the freedom that you have been waiting so long for taken away from you.”