North Yorkshire teacher jailed after admitting to same-sex relationship with teenage girl

Aimee Jones lives in Melsonby but the offending took place in County Durham

Aimee Jones lives in Melsonby, near Richmond, and taught science and maths at a school in Darlington.

She is married to a social worker who is the father of their young son and who reported her to police after initially believing she had a female lover who was an adult colleague.

Jones repeatedly texted the girl, then arranged meetings at which sexual activity took place in the County Durham area.

In her messages to the girl, Jones acknowledged that what she was doing was wrong and that she was taking risks.

After several months, the full extent of Jones’ offending came to light and she was arrested and charged with four counts of abusing a position of trust by engaging with sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 17.

She admitted the offences and appeared at Teesside Crown Court where she was jailed for eight months on Wednesday November 17.

Durham Constabulary's investigating officer John Smith, from the Darlington safeguarding team, said: “Aimee Jones has not only betrayed the principles that we expect of our teachers - she has also betrayed the trust placed in her by her school and the trust placed in her by the parents of her victim.