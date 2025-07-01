North Yorkshire’s first fixed speed camera has been ‘deliberately damaged’ by vandals - less than 24 hours after it was launched.

The lamppost on which the fixed safety camera was installed was damaged at around 2.20am on July 1 - the day the camera was set to go live.

North Yorkshire Police installed the camera on the A64 High Street in Sherburn in a bid to reduce the number of injuries and fatal crashes in the village.

A statement from the force said: “We are investigating after the lamppost hosting the newly-installed fixed safety camera on the A64 at Sherburn near Malton was damaged at around 2.20am in the early hours of Tuesday 1 July.

“Work has been ongoing to make the lamppost and the exposed electricity cable safe.

“The camera is part of a three-month trial to help improve road safety in the area.

“We believe the damaged was deliberate rather than accidental and an investigation is ongoing.

As part of a three-month trial, the camera will be located on the A64 Sherburn High Street and be in use from Tuesday July 1.

“It is disappointing to see that something intended to help keep the village safe and protect members of the public has been targeted by vandals.

“Work is ongoing to reinstall the camera at an alternative site in the area of Sherburn.”