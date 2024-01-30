Angela Hunter, 38, is due to make her first appearance at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with the offending.

It is alleged that Hunter, of Fairbourne Close in Hull, took £84,848 from Northern Divers Ltd between August 2020 and April 2023, while an employee.

The business, established in 1963, is based on the Sutton Fields industrial estate and carries out undersea engineering work using skilled divers.

Vessels moored at Albert Dock in Hull

Their portfolio includes harbour and dock maintenance, wind farm operations, hydrographical surveying, bridge inspections, pipeline installations and salvage.

In 2008 the company was awarded a contract for the lifting and re-siting of a German U-boat which sank off the coast of Kent during World War One. The submarine, UB38, was struck by a mine in the English Channel and has the remains of 28 crewmen aboard, but the wreck had become a hazard to shipping. Northern’s divers inspected the boat to determine its condition before the barge Norma lifted it from the seabed and towed it two miles to a new resting place.