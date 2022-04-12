Crew of diving boat evacuated by Coastguard helicopter after vessel runs aground on River Ouse at Goole

The incident involving the Northern Divers Ltd boat took place on the River Ouse near Goole Docks.

The Coastguard helicopter had to land on the mud flats to evacuate the three people aboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are thought to have suffered injuries and been flown to Hull Royal Infirmary but their conditions are not yet known.

The MV Anne-Marie has become stranded on a sandbank

One person was removed on a stretcher.

The Coastguard said: "Just before 10.20am today HM Coastguard was asked to assist a vessel which had run aground at Goole, with three people on board. The search and rescue helicopter from Humberside and the Hull Coastguard Rescue Team have been sent. The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time."

The vessel involved is the MV Anne-Marie - described on Northern Divers' website as 'virtually indestructible and unsinkable'.

The Coastguard helicopter landed on the mud flats to evacuate the crew