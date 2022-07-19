Little Esme Emmerson and her parents, Jason Emmerson and Kristina Vojsovicova, were passengers on a Northern service from Bridlington to Hull when it was struck by the missile as it approached Hull Paragon Station.

The incident took place in the Snuff Mill Lane area at 3.45pm on Monday June 20.

A £1,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrator's arrest has now been offered by British Transport Police and Northern.

Hull Paragon Station

Northern's regional director Tony Baxter said: “In our experience, this sort of attack is rarely the action of a ‘lone wolf’ and more likely the reckless pastime of a group that think it's fun to throw things at fast-moving trains.

“The perpetrator has had a month to turn themselves in and has chosen not to - so it’s time for someone who was with them and knows what happened to come forward and help British Transport Police with their investigation.”

“The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating and we can only give thanks that little Esme wasn’t more seriously injured.”

The shattered window after the incident