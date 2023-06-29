Not 999 Yorkshire: Police slam caller who rang 999 to moan at no cheese on his pizza

West Yorkshire Police released audio from the call as part of their #Not999 series on Twitter.
“They won’t give us a refund or anything”, the man said.
"My girlfriend is sat here starving."
In response, the call handler said: “You do realise you have called 999?
"This is not an emergency police matter.”
In an earlier tweet, West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "A few examples of #not999 calls.
"Calling 999 to check the number works, just in case you need it.
"Calling 999 because there is a spider in your house."