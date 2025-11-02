'Nothing short of heroic': Rail worker ‘saved many lives’ trying to stop Huntingdon knife attack

A “heroic” member of LNER rail staff who tried to stop a knife attacker on a train in Cambridgeshire and “undoubtedly saved many people’s lives” remains in a life-threatening condition, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The staff member, who has not been named, was one of 10 people taken to hospital after the mass stabbing on Saturday’s 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

BTP declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon after passengers pulled the emergency alarms.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of BTP, said: “This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact. My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives.”

The LNER staff member is the only person still fighting for their life, BTP said, as they confirmed five of the people taken to hospital on Saturday night had been discharged.

One of the two men who were arrested at the scene has been released with no further action.

A 35-year-old man who was arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm on Saturday was held after a report in good faith, BTP said, but officers have now confirmed that he was not involved.

The other man, a 32-year-old black British national, remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday’s incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured. I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

“This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to co-operate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time.”

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef officer who leads on negotiations with LNER, said the driver of the train on which the Huntingdon mass stabbing took place was “shaken up” but is receiving support.

Asked how the driver is doing, Mr Roebuck told Sky News: “He’s good. He was, he was clearly shaken up, you know.

“And obviously we didn’t kind of get too, too into detail about things.

“We just basically said, you know, you know where we are if you need us, the lines are open for us. And I think LNER have probably done the same with him.

“So he’s getting a great level of support, and that’s good, all we can do is make sure that he’s looked after.