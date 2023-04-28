A nurse at a Yorkshire prison was caught with around £1m worth of drugs as part of an investigation into a huge drugs conspiracy.

When Amy Hatfield was arrested at HMP Lindholme, near Doncaster, she told Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, of South Yorkshire Police, she had “some stuff” on her. When officers began searching her belongings they found wraps of cannabis, tobacco, anabolic steroids, vials of liquid, MDMA, phones and chargers. She also had several bottles of ‘Ribena’, which a liquid form of the drug spice.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, who heads up the force’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “The prison value of the liquid spice recovered from Hatfield that morning was estimated by prison experts to be around £1 million.

"That quantity of drugs found on one person going into the prison was undoubtedly shocking and set alarm bells ringing that this was part of something much bigger. As we started to dig into Hatfield’s associates and connections, little did we know that we would uncover such large-scale criminality.”

Amy Hatfield

A huge investigation began and by probing Hatfield’s phones, movements and bank accounts, a number of her associates were identified, arrested and charged with various offences linked to the smuggling of substances and phones into prisons for large sums of cash. The total prison value of drugs recovered over the course of the nearly four-year investigation was well over £1m.

A 19-week trial concluded at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (Apr 27) will was the culmination of more than four years of work by South Yorkshire Police. Paul Whittingham, 58, of Halifax Road, Bradford, was found guilty of money laundering and became the last of the criminal group to face legal proceedings.

DS Gent added: “Yesterday marked the culmination of a four-year investigation into one of the most significant and complex prison conspiracies in the country, unravelling a network of criminals both in and out of the prison system working to smuggle dangerous and illegal substances into custody for money.

“Our investigation began back in October 2019, after we received information that drugs and other unlawful items including lock knives were being smuggled into HMP Lindholme. We attended at the prison and arrested a mental health nurse as she arrived for her shift and what we found led to the unravelling of this group’s criminal enterprise.”

Paul Whittingham

the amount of work that has gone into building this complex case to present to the courts is considerable. I want to recognise the dedication and patience of the jury throughout this lengthy trial process, which has taken nearly five months. I am indebted to the investigation team, in particular the officer in the case DC Jarvis, who has worked so hard to gather evidence against those involved, and to the specialists who have provided their knowledge and experience.

“As a result of our tireless determination to uncover this criminal network, we have disrupted and dismantled an incredibly dangerous drugs operation that posed a significant risk to the prison population, it’s staff and the wider community.”

The jury found Whittingham not guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Sentencing will take place at Sheffield Crown Court later this year.

The following defendants pleaded guilty in earlier court hearings. Their names, ages, addresses and what they admitted to are as follows:

Amy Hatfield, 37, of HMP Newhall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, two counts of conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs and knives), conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones), and money laundering.

Audrey Needham, 56, of Comfrey Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

Lucy Whittingham, 36, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to money laundering.

William Francis, 56, of Hogan Gardens, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin), possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (spice and cannabis), and conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs).

Aneeze Williamson, 29, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Natalie Williamson, 35, of West Royd Drive, Shipley, pleaded guilty to money laundering and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Lydia Pinnington, 22, of Clieves Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering. She appeared alongside Paul Whittingham on trial charged with conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs) and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones). She was found not guilty of those charges.

Joseph Whittingham, 34, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, two counts of conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs and knives), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Jordan Needham, 30, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Courtney Ward, 26, of Rose Ash Lane, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Deborah Stoddard, 56, of Shorefields Village, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, two counts of conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs and knives), conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones), and money laundering.

Anthony Campbell, 37, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison (drugs), and conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones).

Kora Haley, 30, of Holme Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey List B articles into prison (phones), and money laundering.

Lee Holmes, 44, of Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

