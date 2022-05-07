Oakworth collision: Man killed by pick-up on cul-de-sac in quiet Yorkshire village

A man walking on Denby Court, a cul-de-sac street, was struck at around 11.30pm by a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian pick-up.
His identity or age have not yet been released.
Police have yet to confirm whether the driver stopped at the scene or whether they have been arrested.
Read More
West Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle turned onto Denby Court from Tim Lane and was travelling in an easterly direction when the collision with the male pedestrian happened, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam/CCTV footage of the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2007 of 5/5."