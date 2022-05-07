Oakworth collision: Man killed by pick-up on cul-de-sac in quiet Yorkshire village

A man walking on Denby Court, a cul-de-sac street, was struck at around 11.30pm by a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian pick-up.

His identity or age have not yet been released.

Police have yet to confirm whether the driver stopped at the scene or whether they have been arrested.

Denby Court in Oakworth

West Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle turned onto Denby Court from Tim Lane and was travelling in an easterly direction when the collision with the male pedestrian happened, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.