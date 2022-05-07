Oakworth collision: Man killed by pick-up on cul-de-sac in quiet Yorkshire village

West Yorkshire Police are investigating a fatal collision in the Worth Valley village of Oakworth on the night of May 5.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:23 pm

A man walking on Denby Court, a cul-de-sac street, was struck at around 11.30pm by a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian pick-up.

His identity or age have not yet been released.

Police have yet to confirm whether the driver stopped at the scene or whether they have been arrested.

Denby Court in Oakworth

West Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle turned onto Denby Court from Tim Lane and was travelling in an easterly direction when the collision with the male pedestrian happened, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam/CCTV footage of the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2007 of 5/5."