OAP, 84, 'on the run in Morocco' after sending threatening letters to Yorkshire MPs

Donald Wood was convicted in his absence of three offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 84-year-old was found guilty by a jury on Friday, February 25, of sending threatening letters to MPs Dan Jarvis, John Healey and Stephanie Peacock between March 23 and 27, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said Wood failed to appear at court for his trial and is believed to have travelled to Morocco.

Donald Wood was convicted in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday

A spokesperson for the force said: "A warrant for his arrest was issued on February 21 and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

"Wood is due to be sentenced on 5 April 2022. If he has not returned by that date, he will be sentenced in his absence.

"Wood is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, grey, receding hair.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting investigation numbers 14/90412/19, 14/53410/19 and 14/52304/19.