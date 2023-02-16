News you can trust since 1754
OAP 'porn baron' from rural Yorkshire village jailed after selling sex tapes on the black market

An OAP ‘porn baron’ from Yorkshire has been jailed for selling sex tapes on the black market.

By Douglas Whitbread
18 minutes ago

Barrie Templeman, 80, raked in hundreds of thousands of pounds from the X-rated empire - selling sex tapes on the black market. He laundered the profits with the help of his partner, Diane Atkinson, 67 - all from the East Yorkshire village of Wetwang. The disgraced pensioner even went as far as buying industrial printers to help with the sale of his unlicensed erotic content.

He was jailed for four years at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday (Feb 15) after he admitted possessing video recordings for the purposes of supply to others and possessing and acquiring criminal property.

Barrie Templeman, 80, operated out of the village of Wetwang in East Yorkshire