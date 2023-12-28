Off duty detective accused of ‘failing to act' when crimes were committed could be sacked

A detective could be sacked after he allegedly “failed to take any action” against two people who committed criminal offences while he was off duty.

Detective Constable Steven Blackie, who works for Humberside Police, has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing that is due to begin on Monday, January 8.

The force said he volunteered to organise an event in Barrow-upon-Humber where a security guard caught a man taking cocaine in June last year.

It said he admitted the offence to DC Blackie and handed over a bag of white powder, but the officer did not report the incident to police.

“The officer suspected that the bag contained a controlled drug. The officer went on to dispose of this, against the advice of another police officer, without recording his actions or taking any further action against the male who had been in possession of it,” the force stated.

The officer then allegedly told the security guard: “I hope you didn’t tell them about the drugs you gave me to look after….I don’t want me or my name mentioning or knowing about it, I’ll deal with it myself.”

According to the force, DC Blackie also failed to act when he was told a drunk man had exposed himself and inappropriately touched “young girls” at the event.

“Having been informed of this, the officer failed to take any action and instead told security staff to let people enjoy themselves,” it added.

The force also stated he had breached police regulations, as he has been working as the head coach and president at Barton and District Rugby Club for several years, but failed to declare this business interest.