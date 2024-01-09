An off-duty midwife has needed knee surgery after being seriously injured in the Sheffield collision in which ‘good samaritan’ Christian Marriott died.

Coun Alison Norris (Woodhouse and Handsworth, Labour) has been at home recovering from the incident over Christmas in Burngreave.

She was one of a group of people who were hurt following a dispute at a nearby property. Mr Marriott, a church volunteer and IT worker who had been walking past with his wife and two sons, attempted to help a woman who had been injured and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Norris, a midwife, tweeted that she had been seriously injured when she and another passer-by had been trying to help the woman on December 27.

Cllr Alison Norris, a midwife, was injured when trying to help a woman injured in the Burngreave dispute

She added she was unsure how long her recovery would take.

In an update posted on Facebook, Cllr Norris said: “The surgeons and the ODPs (operating department practitioners) were pleased with how the repair went and the joint is really stable now.

“They screwed the top of my fibula back on and also reconnected all the side ligaments.

“They have given me a new, hinged brace. It’s locked straight currently and I have to keep it on 24/7 for two weeks. Then I have an appointment to review and start physio if appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came home in a lot of pain but it’s already much better, I’ve only needed half the painkillers today. I am delighted with progress!”