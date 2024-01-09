Off-duty midwife and Labour councillor confirms she was victim of Sheffield collision which killed 'good samaritan' Christian Marriott
Coun Alison Norris (Woodhouse and Handsworth, Labour) has been at home recovering from the incident over Christmas in Burngreave.
She was one of a group of people who were hurt following a dispute at a nearby property. Mr Marriott, a church volunteer and IT worker who had been walking past with his wife and two sons, attempted to help a woman who had been injured and was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Coun Norris, a midwife, tweeted that she had been seriously injured when she and another passer-by had been trying to help the woman on December 27.
She added she was unsure how long her recovery would take.
In an update posted on Facebook, Cllr Norris said: “The surgeons and the ODPs (operating department practitioners) were pleased with how the repair went and the joint is really stable now.
“They screwed the top of my fibula back on and also reconnected all the side ligaments.
“They have given me a new, hinged brace. It’s locked straight currently and I have to keep it on 24/7 for two weeks. Then I have an appointment to review and start physio if appropriate.
“I came home in a lot of pain but it’s already much better, I’ve only needed half the painkillers today. I am delighted with progress!”
Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield has been charged the with murder of Mr Marriott and five counts of attempted murder. He will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court later this year.