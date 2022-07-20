Police Constable Joseph Myers will face a misconduct hearing on Friday, July 22, following the incident in Durham last year.

West Yorkshire Police said he became “abusive and aggressive” when he attended a university party, while he was off duty and visiting his partner in November.

He was arrested at the party, after police were called, and the following month he received a caution for two counts of common assault by beating and one count of common assault of an emergency worker.

A misconduct panel will examine the incident and his conduct at this month’s hearing and it could rule that he should be dismissed from the force, or decide another form of disciplinary action is required.

It comes after former North Yorkshire Police officer Christopher Groom, who was caught with 8,707 indecent images of children, faced a misconduct hearing in Northallerton on Tuesday. The outcome of that hearing has not been announced yet.

The former police constable pleaded guilty to possession of 8,707 indecent images, at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in May 2022.

The court heard they were Category C images, which did not involve sexual activity.

Last month, he was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.