Off-road bike crashes into woman and five-year-old boy in Yorkshire park

Warning: This story contains an image some people may find upsetting.

A woman was left with broken bones, bruising and cuts to the face after an off-road bike crashed into a group of women and children in a Yorkshire park, police have said.

A five-year-old boy was also left with a cut to his head and grazes to his back and arm after the rider of the bike drove directly into the group of seven women and young children who were walking through Carcroft Park in Skellow Road, Doncaster at around 1.30pm on July 25.

The rider, who was reportedly using a mobile phone while driving, stopped to speak to the group before riding off without leaving any details.

The victim has given her consent to South Yorkshire Police to release an image of her injuries. She was left with a cut to the face, significant bruising, a broken or fractured arm and swelling to her face, side, abdomen and leg.

PC Jayne Parish said: "This was a terrifying incident which caused significant injuries to a woman and left the whole group upset and shaken by what they had witnessed.

"We remain in contact with the victim and have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find the person who was riding the bike and collided with the group.

"We are now issuing a description of a person we would like to identify as part of our investigation as we feel they may be able to assist with our enquiries."

He is described as a white teenager, of a medium build and is believed to be around 15 to 17 years old with short strawberry blonde hair.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the bike, which is reported to be a green and black off-road bike, believed to be 125cc or above, with the rider said to have been wearing a white and black helmet.