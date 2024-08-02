Officer dismissed after sending photograph of genitals to another officer while off duty
Former police constable James Spencer, (collar number 1593) was alleged to have breached the standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority Respect and Courtesy.
The officer, previously based in the Crime Recording and Occurrence Management Unit in York, admitted the breach and that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Tim Forber dismissed Mr Spencer with immediate effect and he will now be placed on the College of Policing’s police barred list.
CC Forber said: “North Yorkshire Police treats violence against women and girls and sexual impropriety by police officers with the utmost seriousness. We are determined to tackle these issues, and the actions of PC Spencer significantly undermine our ability to do so, and public trust and confidence in policing generally.
"It is completely contrary to the standards that I expect from officers in this force.”
PC Spencer was suspended from duty during the investigation.