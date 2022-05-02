Officer injured after two police vehicles crash in Yorkshire while responding to incident

The crash took place on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road near Sherburn in Elmet on Sunday (May 1) at approximately 9.20pm.

Both police vehicles were responding to a reported incident at the time of the crash.

A police officer, who was in one of the vehicles, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Two other officers, who were also in the two vehicles, did not require hospital treatment.

Road closures were put in place for around seven hours while emergency crews attended the scene, and an initial investigation was carried out.

North Yorkshire Police has called for anyone who saw the events surrounding the collision to contact North Yorkshire Police with any information, including any dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

Sergeant Adam Elliott said, “We’re aware that a number of people were in the area around the time of the collision and captured footage on their mobile phones and we would ask those people to come forward with that footage and any other information that they may have.”