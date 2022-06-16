Officers badly hurt after tackling armed suspect as man shot by police in Scunthorpe

Humberside Police confirmed a man was shot by officers called to Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday night, and is in a stable condition.

The force did not say how the officers were hurt but said they were “taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries” after tackling an armed suspect.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “There is currently a scene in place on Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, following a police incident yesterday evening.

File image of a police officer

“We received a call shortly before 6.30pm from a member of the public reporting concern for safety in relation to a man allegedly carrying weapons inside an address.

“Officers were quickly deployed and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of those nearby.

“During the incident, the man was shot by police. He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition.

“Two police officers were also injured whilst responding to the incident. Both were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.”

Mr Anderson added: “Those officers are being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation and our wider welfare team – as are all their colleagues who attended the incident.”