Officers dismantle drug factories with £500,000 of cannabis plants in 'normal homes'

Officers in Rotherham have dismantled several drugs factories containing an estimated value of over £500,000 of drugs.

A grow in Westfield Road, Bramley, containing over 400 cannabis plants was one of three locations raided by officers in the borough on Tuesday July 23.

A cultivation containing 40 plants was discovered in a house on Ellis Street, Brinsworth, and was dismantled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grow at an address in St Johns Road, East Dene, containing 120 cannabis plants was cleared.

Officers in Rotherham have dismantled several drugs factories containing an estimated value of over £500,000 of drugs.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with the production of a Class B drug.

The three addresses were searched following Home Office warrants which were executed by the Home Office’s Immigration Teams in conjunction with Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: “These houses may have looked like ordinary homes from the outside but hidden inside were sophisticated cannabis grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These large grows are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people and organised crime and we will continue to root out these factories as part of our continued efforts to eliminate the supply of drugs in Rotherham.

“These grows also highlighted the immediate danger cannabis cultivations can have on members of the public. Electricity being bypassed in properties where cannabis is being grown on a large scale is something we are seeing more of.