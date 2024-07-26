Officers dismantle drug factories with £500,000 of cannabis plants in 'normal homes'
A grow in Westfield Road, Bramley, containing over 400 cannabis plants was one of three locations raided by officers in the borough on Tuesday July 23.
A cultivation containing 40 plants was discovered in a house on Ellis Street, Brinsworth, and was dismantled.
A grow at an address in St Johns Road, East Dene, containing 120 cannabis plants was cleared.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with the production of a Class B drug.
The three addresses were searched following Home Office warrants which were executed by the Home Office’s Immigration Teams in conjunction with Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams.
Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: “These houses may have looked like ordinary homes from the outside but hidden inside were sophisticated cannabis grows.
“These large grows are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people and organised crime and we will continue to root out these factories as part of our continued efforts to eliminate the supply of drugs in Rotherham.
“These grows also highlighted the immediate danger cannabis cultivations can have on members of the public. Electricity being bypassed in properties where cannabis is being grown on a large scale is something we are seeing more of.
“This poses a fire risk to neighbours and has the potential to cause street-wide power cuts. We report these homes to the electricity board once the warrants have been executed so they can make them safe.”