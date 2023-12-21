A former senior police officer who led the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe shortly before he was arrested has died at the age of 96.

Former Assistant Chief Constable James Hobson led the hunt for the serial killer from 1980. Sutcliffe murdered 13 women and attempted to murder another seven across the north of England between 1975 and 1980 and was arrested in 1981.

Mr Hobson, portrayed by actor Lee Ingleby in the recent ITV series 'The Long Shadow,' became a controversial figure in recent years. In a press conference after 16-year-old shop assistant Jayne MacDonald was murdered he implied the lives of the some victims were not as valuable as others.

Hobson said Sutcliffe had "made it clear he hates prostitutes", before adding: "Many people do. We, as a police force, will continue to arrest prostitutes. But the Ripper is now killing innocent girls."

It would later be argued his comments made it seem the force only started to take the case seriously once 'innocent girls' and not just sex workers had been killed. It was part of a 'toxic culture' that shifted the responsibility for public safety on to women themselves as police urged them not to go out after dark, it was claimed.

Even in his later years, his family said he "never lost interest" in the serial killer, reading any new books or articles that emerged about him.

Known as Jim, he died on December 12 at St James' Hospital in Leeds following gallbladder complications Hobson's grandson, Franco Pardini said: "My grandfather was an old fashioned, stiff-upper-lip kind of man. You didn't mess with him. He was a stern figure growing up. If he told you off you knew you'd done something wrong."

Franco said the investigation into the serial killer were tough on his family, adding: "It was a testing and worrying time. He had a daughter at the time - my mum - who was young and going out and had a boyfriend - who is now my dad.

"At one point the police stopped my mum and dad and one of the officers said 'Who wants to tell the boss we've stopped his daughter with a gentleman we don't know?'"

Franco said his grandfather was frustrated by the ITV drama The Long Shadow, where he was portrayed by actor Lee Ingleby.

He added: "Having sat down with him after watching he said there was a lot of artistic licence and mistakes [in the programme]. Even in his later years, grandpa would go to the library to read crime novels and if anything came out about [Sutcliffe] he would read it. He never lost interest."

Franco said that his grandfather refused to speak about the investigation to most people after it was concluded out of respect for the victims.

He said: "I was one of the few people he ever spoke to about it. He didn't even speak to my mum."

Franco said that while his grandfather will forever be remembered for his work on the infamous case, it was his time in the Royal Navy of which he was especially proud.

Hobson served alongside Prince Phillip, just as he was made Duke of Edinburgh, and received a medal at the Russian Embassy for his service on the Russian convoys, in the later years of his life.

After leaving the police force, Hobson worked in security and in various other administrative roles. When he retired, Franco said he stayed active as a member of the Rotary Club in Wetherby and playing bowls with his friends.

Following the death of his wife in 2010, he moved to Roundhay to be nearer to his daughter. At the time of his death, he also had two great-grandchildren.