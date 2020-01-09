One person dead after fire breaks out at West Yorkshire farm

Have your say

A person has died in a fire at a farm in Huddersfield, emergency services have confirmed.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to the farm at Holt Head Road in the Slaithwaite area earlier on Thursday morning.

Sadly, a person was found dead at the scene.

Information on whether the person was male or female has not been released as police state investigations into the fire's cause remain in their early stage.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 7.49 by the fire service to report of a house fire at a farm on Holt Head Road, Slaithwaite.

"Officer are in attendance and a person has been found deceased.

"Enquires are in the early stages and police are working to establish the full circumstances."

West Yorkshire Fire said five crews were at the sight at the fire's height.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.42 this morning to reports of a serious fire at a property on Holt Head Road in the Slaithwaite area.

"We sent five fire engines, from Huddersfield, Mirfield, Skelmanthorpe, Featherstone and Rastrick.

"One appliance from Huddersfield remains at the scene along with fire investigators."