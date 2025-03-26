One-week-old lamb killed by dog off lead as police make urgent appeal

A one week old lamb was killed by a dog off lead in Yorkshire, police said.

At approximately 2pm on Sunday March 23, an officer responded to a report of sheep worrying off Gain Lane in Thornbury, Bradford in which a one-week-old lamb was attacked by a dog.

The owner of the dog was witnessed walking with two dogs off a lead when they ran into the field which the sheep were in, police said.

One of the dogs then attacked a lamb and bit it around the neck, leaving deep puncture wounds.

It is currently lambing season and farmers are expecting more lambs to the born over the coming weeks

It was taken to a nearby vet where it was found to be struggling to walk and as a result was put down.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is currently lambing season and farmers are expecting more lambs to the born over the coming weeks. We ask that all dog walkers keep their dogs on a lead, especially when walking near agricultural fields. Worrying of livestock is a criminal offence and this incident is being investigated as such.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police on 101 or email the Wildlife Crime Team: [email protected]