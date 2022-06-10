One-year-old baby boy injured after being hit by car while in his pram

South Yorkshire Police were called to Penistone Road, near Hillsborough Barracks in Sheffield, on Thursday (Jun 9) at around 9.30am.

Officers found a one-year-old boy who had been injured after he was hit by the car while in his pram.

The force said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, and the road reopened at around 1pm.

Police at the scene of a crash on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in which a one-year-old boy was hit

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 9.35am (Thursday, June 9) following reports of a road traffic collision on Penistone Road, near to Hillsborough Barracks.

"On arrival, it was discovered that a car had been in a collision with a 1-year old child who was in a pram. The child was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or threatening at this time.