Police who shared a mugshot of Jonathan Cahill, 37, earlier this year were flooded with messages from swooning women saying: “We are looking for him too”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It led to comparisons to American fugitive Jeremy Meeks, who was dubbed ‘the world’s hottest felon’ in 2014 and landed a modelling contract on his release from prison.

Jonathan Cahill was part way through an eight-year sentence for conspiracy to burgle and out on licence at the time of the high speed pursuit.

Sarah Tosney wrote at the time: "Yorkshire’s very own Jeremy Meeks. His mugshot earned him right bragging rights!"

Enamoured Helen Marie told police to "leave it with me, I'll find him" and June Brown added: "What's his crime; breaking hearts or houses?"

Vicky Christensen said he could "hide under my bed", while Katie Mae said: "Ooft talk about a fit felon."

But Cahill was jailed for 21 months this week over a dangerous high-speed chase that saw him cause injury to two police officers last April.

Cahill was part way through an eight-year sentence for conspiracy to burgle and out on licence when his mugshot attracted attention from a legion of swooning admirers.

The jail term was a blow to his would-be lovers like Kirsty Dunleavy, who asked cops at the time: "If I find him, can I keep him?"

Also in court: Drug driver disqualified after being caught with strawberry flavoured nitrous oxide

Leeds Crown Court heard officers on patrol in a marked police car saw a Ford Fiesta drive past them on the wrong side of the road at 4.50am on April 16 last year.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said they pursued the Fiesta, which was driven by Cahill and reached speeds of 90mph in a 40mph zone.

He then drove at almost 70 mph when he reached a 30mph residential area, the court was told.

At one point, he pulled a 180-degree handbrake turn, which Ms Edwards said was an attempt to ram the police vehicle.

He then entered a roundabout at 75 mph and tried to enter the M1 motorway on the wrong side of the ride.

Police then made "tactical contact", colliding with the Fiesta and forcing it to stop, the court heard.

It was estimated that the damage caused to the police vehicle was almost £14,000 and the officers were left with minor injuries.

Cahill, of Wakefield, denied dangerous driving and driving while banned, but later changed his pleas to guilty after a trial date had been set.

He also admitted failing to provide a breath test or a sample of blood for analysis, and having no insurance.

The court heard Cahill has 46 previous convictions for 131 offences, including 14 for driving while banned, 15 for having no insurance and one for drink driving.

Jailing Cahill for 21 months, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him: "There's a large number of offences related to driving on your record.

"Here we are once again. I've seen the footage. You could have lost control and at any stage.

"The crash, whether it was tactical or otherwise, I was certainly frightened by what I saw."