A man has been jailed for more than 20 years after a major investigation into sexual abuse of young women in Yorkshire.

Sajad Hussain becomes the latest man to be jailed as part of Operation Tourway, which was run by West Yorkshire Police to investigate the non-recent sexual exploitation of young females in Kirklees.

Hussain, 40, was sentenced for raping and falsely imprisoning a then 20-year-old female between 2010 and 2011 and for trafficking and aiding and abetting the rape of a then 18-year-old victim between 2008 and 2009.

He was found guilty on both counts at a trial last year and was sentenced on Monday (Jun 10) to 21 years in prison, with a five-year extended licence period.

West Yorkshire Police said a cumulative 367 years of prison time have now been handed down to the men involved in the widespread abuse of young girls and women.

Operation Tourway has been a long running investigation into the sexual abuse and trafficking of eight female victims in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

His sentencing comes just weeks after more than 20 other sexual predators were jailed for their role in the 'abhorrent' abuse of girls as part of the operation.

DCI Oliver Coates of Kirklees District Police, said: “Every sentencing which takes place in Operation Tourway marks another victory for victims in this case and sees them take one more step to securing justice against all of these men for the awful offences they committed.

“Sajad Hussain committed highly serious sexual offences and also aided others to do so, speaking volumes for his attitude to his victims who he treated with contempt and disdain. The significant sentence he has been given reflects the depth of his offending and we hope it has brought some comfort to his victims.

“He forced both of them to relive their suffering through the ordeal of a trial, but they can take satisfaction that a jury of their peers saw through his lies and denials and has convicted him for what he is.

“We continue to urge any victims of sexual assault who may not have reported what happened to them to contact us. All reports are thoroughly investigated by specialist officers who can also signpost victims to any support they may need.