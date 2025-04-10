Orchard Street, Thorne: Two murder arrests after 'unexplained' death of man in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called to Orchard Street in Thorne, near Doncaster, on Tuesday (Apr 8) following reports of a death.
Emergency service attended alongside police officers and a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, depsite the best efforts of paramedics.
The man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation. At this time the man's cause of death is unexplained and our team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"We have now arrested two people on suspicion of murder and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1091 of April 10. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.