Organised crime group in Yorkshire jailed for million pound drug operation

Five Yorkshire men involved in an organised crime group suppling millions of pounds worth of drugs have been jailed.

The five defendants were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis between March 2020 and December 2020 and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2020 and May 2021.

All came from the Calderdale area.

The charges were part of Operation Globemouth, which targeted organised criminals using the ‘Encro-chat’ encrypted communications platform to conduct high-level, high-harm criminality including drug importation and supply, firearms supply and associated money laundering.

From left to right clockwise - Carl Noble, Jamie Whitehead, Thomas Stead, Simon Bolland and Ben Hardy. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation, led by West Yorkshire Police Programme Precision Serious and Organised Crime Team, was launched in March 2020 and was conducted in new and challenging circumstances following receipt of ‘encro-chat’ data and conversation content between specific ‘handles’ (code names) which were subsequently attributed to these defendants who operated as a Calderdale based OCG involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs throughout the UK.

Ten kilos of assorted controlled drugs were physically seized as part of the operation over three arrest phases in December 2020, May 2021 and June 2021. The OCG was using sophisticated methods, including specially constructed hydraulic operated ‘hides’ within vehicles, to conceal and transport large quantities of drugs and cash across the country.

Message data obtained showed the group were involved in the supply of approximately 100 Kilos of cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth millions of pounds.

All five defendants pleaded guilty.

Jamie Whitehead, 34, of Clifton Common, Brighouse, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Stead, 34, of Freeman Court, Brighouse, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Simon Bolland, 33, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, was sentenced to seven years four months imprisonment.

Ben Hardy, 31, of Riley Lane, Halifax, who was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Carl Noble, 35, of Mount Pellon Road, Halifax, who was sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Key, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The excellent work by the investigation team in presenting the encrypted communications and co-ordinating a proactive operation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, taking them off the streets of West Yorkshire where they cause significant harm.

“The evidence proved that this group were involved in supplying large quantities of controlled drugs over a prolonged period of time, damaging people’s lives and our communities.

“The sentences reflect that and will hopefully serve as a deterrent to others who are either involved or aspire to be involved in trafficking drugs across our county and beyond.