News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Organised crime police arrest man after kilo of cocaine is found in black bin bag

Organised crime police in Yorkshire have arrested a man after discovering a kilo of cocaine hidden in a black bin bag.

By Jonathan Pritchard
3 minutes ago

Officers from Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit arrested the 52-year-old man in the Chadderton area of Oldham, Greater Manchester, as part of a planned operation connected to the Humberside area.

Police also found a large amount of cash and a cash-counting machine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from police said: “A significant amount of cash and a cash counting machine was also seized as part of the operation which took place at 6:30am on January 31. A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) and drugs offences has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”

Cocaine seized by police