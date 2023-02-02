Officers from Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit arrested the 52-year-old man in the Chadderton area of Oldham, Greater Manchester, as part of a planned operation connected to the Humberside area.

A statement from police said: “A significant amount of cash and a cash counting machine was also seized as part of the operation which took place at 6:30am on January 31. A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) and drugs offences has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”