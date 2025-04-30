A woman whose partner was killed in a crossbow attack says the injuries inflicted on two women in the recent incident in Leeds is further proof that action is needed on the sale of these weapons.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Sugden was commenting after counter-terror police announced that 38-year-old Owen Lawrence – the man suspected of carrying out a crossbow attack in the Headingley area of Leeds – had died.

Mr Lawrence, from Headingley, was taken to hospital on Saturday with a self-inflicted wound after two women were injured in Otley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sugden was seriously injured in 2018 by a crossbow-wielding neighbour – coincidentally called Lawrence – who killed her partner Shane Gilmer.

Since that attack in the village of Southburn, East Yorkshire, Ms Sugden has campaigned to halt the unregulated ownership of crossbows.

She said she welcomed Government proposals outlined earlier this week designed to tighten the law around crossbow sales, but said on Wednesday that they need to go further.

Ms Sugden said: “This recent attack in Headingley shows yet again how dangerous and accessible these weapons are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been campaigning for crossbows to be treated with the same seriousness as firearms, including licensing and police checks.

“Crossbows are devastating weapons – in some cases more dangerous than guns – and it’s far too easy to get hold of one today.”

She said: “While a total ban may not be feasible, we must have legislation in place that offers real protection and accountability.

“The latest proposals are a start, but we need real, meaningful action that stops tragedies like Shane’s from ever happening again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said on Monday that amendments tabled to the Crime and Policing Bill aim to strengthen age verification controls on both the online sale and delivery of the weapon.

Dame Diana also expressed concerns about how people can go online and “in a few clicks” buy a crossbow, as she signalled the Government intends to bring forward further measures.

Shane Gilmer died on 13 January 2018 after he was shot with a crossbow and suffered a cardiac arrest (Photo: Laura Sugden/SWNS)

Her remarks came during an urgent question about the incident in Leeds at the weekend in which two women, aged 19 and 31, were injured and a crossbow and firearm were recovered.

Ms Sugden’s solicitor Gemma Vine, from Ison Harrison, said her client is encouraged by Dame Diana’s comments but asked the Government to publish its response to the consultation on this issue which closed more than a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Vine said: “New, restrictive laws would mark a turning point after years of dedicated campaigning and offer some measure of closure for victims like Laura.

“More importantly, they would prevent further avoidable deaths and bring these dangerous weapons under proper control.

“With more lives now lost, we urge the Home Office to urgently publish its response and provide a clear plan and timetable for reform.”

Police believe Owen Lawrence was acting alone and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the Leeds attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Facebook accounts are being examined as the investigation into what happened continues.

Posts on two accounts that appear to be linked to Lawrence include images of a gun and makeshift wooden knives, as well as a rambling entry setting out an apparent plan to kill people taking part in the Otley Road Run pub crawl.

Mr Gilmer, 30, died after his next-door neighbour, Anthony Lawrence, broke into his house in January 2018, and shot both him and Ms Sugden.

Lawrence was later found dead in a camper van in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sugden told a 2021 inquest that she went upstairs and found Lawrence in her daughter’s bedroom, holding a crossbow.

She said Lawrence brought the already injured Mr Gilmer into the room and then shot her.

Ms Sugden, who was pregnant at the time, managed to pull the arrow out of her head but Lawrence took it from her and pushed it into her neck.