Jack Crawley, 20, killed 56-year-old Paul Taylor, from Annan in Scotland, in a ‘brutal and callous’ murder in October 2023 and dumped his body in a shallow grave in Carlisle, which wasn’t found until May this year.

While on bail for the murder of Mr Taylor, he arranged to meet another man for sex in York and again attacked him with a hammer before his victim managed to get away.

The 20-year-old was found guilty of murder and attempted murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 37 years on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Before Crawley’s sentencing at Carlisle Crown Court, Paul's wife, Maria, children, Dominic and Beth, and his sister, Angela Malloy, all gave witness statements.

His wife said the family’s “lives and world were completely torn apart”by Paul’s murder.

She said: “We had plans for growing old together and travelling Scotland, and hopefully becoming grandparents one day. This has all been taken away by Jack. Not only Paul's life, but our hopes and dreams.

“It has impacted on me on a personal level, requiring support through Petal to process everything, and will impact me both personally and professionally forever.

“The kids will not have their father to walk them down the aisle and make silly dad jokes.

“For many years, Paul worked to protect his country, giving up time, being a husband and father.”

Paul Taylor was murdered in October 2023. | Cumbria Police

The couple's children, Dominic and Beth Taylor, shared the personal anguish of losing their father in such a horrific manner.

Dominic Taylor mourned the future memories that will now never be made.

"The loss of our dad means we won't be able to have a family barbecue where dad burns the sausages again," he said, signifying the everyday moments they cherished with their father.

Beth Taylor spoke of the impact her father's murder has had on her future life events.

"My dad being taken away from me means that I will never have the opportunity to walk down the aisle with my dad at my wedding," she said.

The emotional burden extended to Paul's sister, Angela Malloy, who described the family's relentless pain and the widespread impact of the tragedy.

She said: "It affects and impacts on Paul's entire family, his wife, Gaynor, veterans, some of whom attended Paul's funeral, Beth and Don's partners, their friends as well as Maria's, and close friends, Don and Maria, who are more like family than friends.”

Jack Crawley has been found guilty of murdering Paul Taylor and guilty of attempting to murder and York man. | Cumbria Police

Following his two-week trial, at Carlisle Crown, on Monday (Oct 21), Crawley was found guilty of the murder of Paul Taylor and guilty of attempted murder for the York incident.

He was also found guilty of burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Crawley was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 37 years for the murder of Paul Taylor.

For the attempted murder of the second victim, he received a concurrent term of 15 years.

Additional concurrent sentences of four months each were given for burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Justice Goose called Crawley a “highly dangerous young man” and when regarding his crimes described them as being done with “brutal and exceptionally severe violence” and “callous cruelty”.