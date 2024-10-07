The parents of Jay Cartmell have paid tribute to their “perfect little boy” who died after being shot in the head on a farm near Yorkshire.

The parents of Jay Cartmell have said their eight-year-old son’s “memory will never fade” after he died following an incident near Warcop.

Eight-year-old Jay Cartmell from Frizington, Cumbria, suffered serious head and face injuries in the tragic incident on a farm near Warcop, Cumbria, at around 2.50pm on Saturday (Sept 29).

He passed away overnight after being taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

Cumbria Constabulary said the firearm was secured by officers at the scene and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following his death.

Jay’s parents, Leigha and James Cartmell, have released a tribute to their son and have described Jay as “loving, kind and full of mischief”.

In a statement they said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our perfect little boy - Jay Cartmell, 8 years. He was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’.

“Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his Dad with his obsession for Speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged 1 years.

“He always went to the Pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk. Jay was a talented rider himself and was showing real promise for the sport.”

Jays parents went on to talk about their son’s love of football and explained how Jay played as a defender for Whitehaven Miners Football Club.

They added: “He would occasionally score a goal, albeit an own goal, but that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm.

“His favourite player was Erling Haaland and he had a dream to move to Brazil and to meet Lionel Messi.”

The family expressed Jay’s love for spending time with his dad, especially when fishing and rabbiting and also took an active role in looking after the family's pets, which included four lurchers, five ferrets, and his beloved bearded dragon, Spike—a gift he earned for a school achievement. He had a passion for learning, particularly in mathematics.

They continued: “Jay was extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him. He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face. We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade.”

Leigha and James expressed their gratitude to everyone who played a part in Jay’s care, including the Air Ambulance Service; PICU, Ward 12 RVI and the Snowdrop Suite at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

They also thanked Workington Speedway Supporters Club, JD Autos and Fellview Surgery for their ongoing support.

The added: “The Workington Comets, especially Andrew Bain, for a special gift which we will treasure forever and to Whitehaven Miners for all that they have done and continue to do in Jay’s honour.”