A historic bridge in York was cordoned off this morning as police investigated an attack which left a man seriously injured.

North Yorkshire Police said it has arrested two men in connection with the attack, which happened at around 1.40am this morning (Jun 15) on the Ouse Bridge in York.

Two men and a woman were injured after being attacked, and one of the men was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are thought to not be life-threatening.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s, both from the York area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

“We have been carrying out enquiries and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peter Wilson on [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number NYP-15062025-0044.