Out of control XL Bully shot in Yorkshire as alleged owner to appear in court
Sophie Zaherali, 30, will appear before court following offences of owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control- no injury and allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a lead or muzzle.
These offences follow reports of an incident of an XL Bully being loose on December 7 in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.
Several calls were received into the South Yorkshire Police control room reporting that the dog had bitten a woman on her arm and showed aggression to a second person walking their dog.
Upon armed officers’ arrival the decision was made to shoot it at the scene for community and officers’ safety.
Zaherali, of Dykes Hall Road in Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 3, 2025.