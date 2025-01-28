Out of control XL Bully shot in Yorkshire as alleged owner to appear in court

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:56 BST
A woman has been summoned to appear before court following reports of a dog dangerous out of control in Sheffield in December 2024.

Sophie Zaherali, 30, will appear before court following offences of owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control- no injury and allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a lead or muzzle.

These offences follow reports of an incident of an XL Bully being loose on December 7 in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

Several calls were received into the South Yorkshire Police control room reporting that the dog had bitten a woman on her arm and showed aggression to a second person walking their dog.

Out of control XL Bully shot in Yorkshire as alleged owner to appear in court

Upon armed officers’ arrival the decision was made to shoot it at the scene for community and officers’ safety.

Zaherali, of Dykes Hall Road in Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 3, 2025.

