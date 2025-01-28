Out of control XL Bully shot in Yorkshire as alleged owner to appear in court

A woman has been summoned to appear before court following reports of a dog dangerous out of control in Sheffield in December 2024.

Sophie Zaherali, 30, will appear before court following offences of owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control- no injury and allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a lead or muzzle.

These offences follow reports of an incident of an XL Bully being loose on December 7 in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

Several calls were received into the South Yorkshire Police control room reporting that the dog had bitten a woman on her arm and showed aggression to a second person walking their dog.

Upon armed officers’ arrival the decision was made to shoot it at the scene for community and officers’ safety.