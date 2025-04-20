Over £1m of cannabis seized in Doncaster as police crack down on organised crime

More than £1 million worth of cannabis has been seized in South Yorkshire as part of a months-long police operation targeting organised crime groups running illegal drug farms.

A neighbourhood policing team's crackdown on cannabis farms in a Doncaster town has resulted in the discovery and seizure of over £1m worth of drugs in the past seven months.

Since the start of September 2024, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have gathered intelligence on cannabis cultivations hidden inside buildings and properties in Mexborough.

The team then obtained warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which has resulted in the discovery of a number of sophisticated cannabis grows which have been set up to produce the drug on an industrial scale.

In one abandoned building, the team found 511 plants spread across various rooms after dismantling a metal shutter to gain access to the premises.

In one room, a man was found hiding among the plants, with two men later arrested, charged and convicted for production of a Class B drug.

Another warrant in March 2024 saw the team locate a cannabis farm with 387 plants.

Cannabis warrants in Mexborough have resulted in the seizure of over £1m worth of drugs | South Yorkshire Police

At the start of April 2025, a house hiding a 240-strong cannabis plant farm was discovered following reports of an aggravated burglary at the property.

Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "A lot of intelligence gathering goes into obtaining these warrants and dismantling these cannabis set-ups and I am pleased we have been able to remove a large quantity of harmful drugs from circulation.

"These cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime gangs responsible for violence and terror on our streets.

"By wiping out these farms, we deprive them of a source of income which allows us to massively disrupt their operations and ultimately makes our communities safer.

"The gangs running these farms often exploit vulnerable people to look after the grows and the bypassing of electricity poses a substantial fire risk to neighbouring properties.