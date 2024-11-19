Over £390,000 claimed in compensation by Teesside riots victims so far

Cleveland's total to date under a national scheme is only surpassed by claims in the Merseyside area.

A total of £394,000 in compensation is being claimed in the Cleveland Police area following riots in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough over the summer.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey told a meeting last week that 39 claims had been received so far from individuals for damage to the likes of businesses, cars and homes.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Mr Storey’s office by the BBC revealed the claims add up to £394,000.

The BBC compiled FOI data from Cleveland, Derbyshire, Durham, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Merseyside and Staffordshire.

Only Merseyside had a higher figure being claimed in monetary terms – £799,000 arising from 30 claims lodged.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners said it was aware of 88 claims in all, worth about £1.9m, although both figures are expected to rise.

Rioters threw objects at the police during disturbances in Hartlepool on July 31 and in Middlesbrough four days later with buildings being vandalised and cars and wheelie bins being set on fire.

Right-wing organised protests in several parts of the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, Lancashire on July 29 turned violent resulting in widespread disorder in the affected areas.

The Home Office said claims under the Riot Compensation Act would be paid out from budgets allocated to police commissioners, or in some instances regional mayors.

Mr Storey previously said the level of claims in Cleveland was among the highest in the country.

He said claims, which have to be evidenced, were being assessed and processed with nothing yet paid out.

They could potentially be paid in full, partially, or not at all in some instances.

Under the Government-backed Riot Compensation Act people can make claims in specific categories if they were not adequately covered by insurance for damage, destruction or theft resulting from a riot.

Insurers can also make a claim for reimbursement after paying out on insurance policies where people have them.

