A man who was arrested over a crossbow and firearms incident in which two women were injured in Leeds on Saturday has died in hospital from a self-inflicted injury, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Owen Lawrence, from Headingley, was taken to hospital on Saturday with a self-inflicted wound after two women were injured in Otley Road.

Police believe he was acting alone and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

His Facebook accounts are being examined as the investigation into what happened continues.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Officers will continue to conduct inquiries and we ask that if anyone has information that may assist, to pass this to police.

“We understand there are concerns around the incident, and questions about how and why this has happened. Our teams are committed to carrying out an in-depth investigation to provide answers to those affected.

“We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to support the local community and thank residents for their support and understanding over the weekend.