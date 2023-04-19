Owner of three dogs sought as woman's dog is attacked and killed on walk in Yorkshire countryside

A woman’s dog has been killed by two others while being walked in countryside near Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday (16 April) at around 6.40am, the woman was walking with her two dogs across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, when she came across a man with three dogs.

"It’s reported that two of them then attacked one of the woman’s dogs, five-year-old Tadi. Tadi, who is pictured, sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

"The man is said to have left the scene with his three dogs without giving the woman his contact details.

Tadi was killed by two other dogs

"His two dogs, which were not on a lead at the time of the attack, are described as black lurcher/bulldog crosses. The man also had a cream puppy with him.

“The man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

"We are looking to speak to him about the incident.