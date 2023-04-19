All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
26 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
40 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Owner of three dogs sought as woman's dog is attacked and killed on walk in Yorkshire countryside

A woman’s dog has been killed by two others while being walked in countryside near Rotherham.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday (16 April) at around 6.40am, the woman was walking with her two dogs across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, when she came across a man with three dogs.

"It’s reported that two of them then attacked one of the woman’s dogs, five-year-old Tadi. Tadi, who is pictured, sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The man is said to have left the scene with his three dogs without giving the woman his contact details.

Most Popular
Tadi was killed by two other dogsTadi was killed by two other dogs
Tadi was killed by two other dogs

"His two dogs, which were not on a lead at the time of the attack, are described as black lurcher/bulldog crosses. The man also had a cream puppy with him.

“The man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

"We are looking to speak to him about the incident.

"If you can help us trace him, please contact us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 181 of 17 April. Access webchat and our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/”