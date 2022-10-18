Owners of former greengrocers in Hebden Bridge apply to evict vegan squatters who have lived there for four months

The Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat have occupied the former William Holt greengrocers shop since July and have welcomed the community into the building, holding events, running a library and offering vegan snacks.

However the building’s owners have now filed a possession order with Bradford County Court and the case will be heard on October 24.

If approved, the landlords would have legal power to evict the group, who had stated their intention to remain for the winter.

Hebden Disinfo squatters in the old William Holt greengrocers building, Hebden Bridge.

The squatters claim they are in the building legally and have referred to it as an ‘autonomous community space’.