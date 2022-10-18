Owners of former greengrocers in Hebden Bridge apply to evict vegan squatters who have lived there for four months
The members of an organised squat in Hebden Bridge have received notice of eviction proceedings against them.
The Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat have occupied the former William Holt greengrocers shop since July and have welcomed the community into the building, holding events, running a library and offering vegan snacks.
However the building’s owners have now filed a possession order with Bradford County Court and the case will be heard on October 24.
If approved, the landlords would have legal power to evict the group, who had stated their intention to remain for the winter.
The squatters claim they are in the building legally and have referred to it as an ‘autonomous community space’.
The former shop and a neighbouring building that was once a cheese and wine shop are owned by Royds Catering Services, who have plans to merge the premises and bring them back into use but have been delayed by issues gaining planning approval.