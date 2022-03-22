Police constable Alan Dudzinski, 20, was arrested at home in May 2021, shortly after he finished his training, and disturbing images were found on his phone and a computer.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornography earlier this month.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said 125 indecent images and videos of young girls and boys were discovered on his devices and police found evidence of “a large number of search terms indicating a sexual interest in children”.

Police constable Alan Dudzinski, 20, was arrested at home in May 2021. This is a stock image.

Forty six of the images were category A - the most serious - and they depicted girls as young as six being abused. Police found another 41 category B images and 34 at category C images, featuring victims as young as three.

Mr Burdon told the court there were also four images of extreme pornography which “depicted beasitality”.

Bo-Eun Jung, representing Dudzinski, said her client “would very much like the opportunity to engage in rehabilitation” and he “recognises that his behaviour is unacceptable and he is very remorseful”.

She also told the court that Dudzinski, who has no previous convictions, began his training with West Yorkshire Police in November 2020 and “he may have been exploited himself” when he was a cadet as an older man asked him to send photographs of his genitals.

Recorder Ray Singh adjourned the hearing until April 27 and said he will sentence the police officer at Durham Crown Court, once the Probation Service has prepared a pre-sentence report.

The judge said: “I think it's right and proper that a full probation pre-sentence report be obtained in relation to this matter, because I need to be able to understand how an individual like you can be involved in this type of offending, bearing in mind your profession.

“No doubt you would have had training in relation to matters of this nature.”

He added: “You know I have in mind, firmly, a custodial sentence in this particular case.”