Paedophile who 'held knife to child's throat' during campaign of abuse jailed for 18 years

Stefan Farbrother, 48, whose face is covered in tattoos and also sports eight facial piercings, was convicted of a string of serious sexual offences, including multiple rapes, over a five-year period. During one of his attacks, he held a knife to his victim's throat, and in another, restrained them using handcuffs.

Concerns about the former Sevenoaks resident were initially reported to Kent Police in 2018, which led to his arrest in June of that year. He was charged with 13 offences following an investigation, relating to incidents between 1991 and 1997.These included seven offences of rape, and multiple indecent assaults.

Farbrother, of Halifax, West Yorkshire, denied any wrongdoing during his trial at Maidstone Crown Court, but the jury saw through the paedophile's lies and convicted him unanimously on all counts.

On Monday (Jan 22), Farbrother was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was also added to the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson, who led the case, said: "Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years. He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat. I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence.

"The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult life, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.

