Paedophile who stole kids clothes from washing line jailed for having sick abuse manual

A convicted paedophile who stole children's clothes from a washing line has been jailed after he was caught with a sick manual on how to sexually abuse kids.

Curtis Critchley, 24, who has a history of convictions for sex offences, was found with the depraved guide in his prison cell in HMP Risley, Warrington, Cheshire.

The 24-year-old, now of Wakefield Road in Rothwell, Leeds, was subsequently charged with possession of a paedophile manual, containing 'advice or guidance about abusing children sexually'.

Having appeared before Warrington Magistrates' Court, the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing, where Critchley entered a guilty plea.

Curtis Critchley, 24

The court proceeded to sentence him, hearing that he was found with the manual in Warrington on August 6 this year.

The defendant was in his prison cell when at around 2.30pm a search was conducted by guards.

A number of illicit materials were confiscated, including pages of notes consisting of short stories featuring graphic details about sexual activities involving children.

Other pages had details on how to groom children on Snapchat and TikTok, with the material reported to Cheshire Police.

Among Critchley's previous convictions is a sentence of three years and four months in a young offender institution imposed in May 2020.

Sheffield Crown Court previously heard that he came to the attention of police after he was caught stealing children's clothing from a former neighbour's washing line in Doncaster.

The defendant was also found with more stolen children's clothing and two indecent images of youngsters.

While released by police under investigation, he met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat, lying to her about his age by claiming that he was aged 15.

The child was later reported missing and Critchley was caught with her in a Holiday Inn hotel in Rotherham, where they had engaged in sexual activity.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as the theft of clothing, handling stolen goods, and two counts of possessing indecent images of children.

As well as his term of imprisonment, he was ordered to sign the sex offender register for life and was told that he must abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.