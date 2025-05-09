Two men who used vulnerable people to sell Class A drugs on their behalf in Leeds have been jailed for almost 20 years.

Stephen Gedge, 34, and Billy Birdsall, 28, supplied crack cocaine and heroin by using vulnerable adults who they threatened with beatings and who were expected to work up to 16 hours a day for little reward.

The pair were investigated by West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team aimed at tackling serious organised crime.

Birdsall was arrested in March 2022 and police seized a large quantity of Class A drugs as well as a firearm, weapons, £3,000 cash and two mobile phones from his home.

One of the phones contained two SIM cards and was connected to a County Lines drugs line being used in North Yorkshire.

The pair were charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between October 21, 2021 and July 20, 2022.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing on May 2, Gedge, formerly of Broad Lane, Bramley, Leeds, was jailed for 12 years and nine months.

He had admitted the offence at an earlier hearing,

There was clear evidence of his control of both the North Yorkshire drugs line as well as the line being run in the Leeds area, the court heard.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing in February, Birdsall, formerly of Gamble Hill Place, Bramley, Leeds, was jailed for seven years.

Birdsall had also admitted the offence at an earlier hearing.

Gedge's sentence reflected his more senior role within the conspiracy.

Detective Inspector John Graham of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team in Leeds said: “Gedge and Birdsall were an absolute menace to the community, particularly in the Armley and Bramley areas of Leeds.

“They preyed on vulnerable people, taking advantage of them and getting them to do their dirty work.

“I’m pleased that they have been removed from the streets for a considerable amount of time.