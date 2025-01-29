Palestine Action: Two arrests after van weighted down with concrete smashes into front of Yorkshire weapons factory
West Yorkshire Police said the vehicle - shown in pictures as a white Transit van - was weighted down with concrete and used to ram security bollards as Teledyne Defence and Space in Bailson.
The force said two people then locked themselves to the concrete and then refuse to move.
In an email sent to The Yorkshire Post, Palestine Action said it was members of its group which had taken part in the protest.
A 27-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been arrested following a policing operation this morning (Tuesday 28 January) at Teledyne premises in Baildon.
“A van weighted down with concrete was used to ram the security bollards and two people then locked themselves to the concrete refusing to move.
“Specialist police resources attended the location to resolve the incident.
“A man aged 27 and woman aged 44 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and are now in police custody.”