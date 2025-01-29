Police have made two arrests after a van smashed through the front of a weapons factory in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said the vehicle - shown in pictures as a white Transit van - was weighted down with concrete and used to ram security bollards as Teledyne Defence and Space in Bailson.

The force said two people then locked themselves to the concrete and then refuse to move.

In an email sent to The Yorkshire Post, Palestine Action said it was members of its group which had taken part in the protest.

A 27-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been arrested following a policing operation this morning (Tuesday 28 January) at Teledyne premises in Baildon.

A van crashed into the front of Teledyne Defence and Space in Baildon. Credit: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News | Alamy Live News/Milo Chandler

“A van weighted down with concrete was used to ram the security bollards and two people then locked themselves to the concrete refusing to move.

“Specialist police resources attended the location to resolve the incident.